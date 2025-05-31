Clear
A small plane crashes into the terrace of a house in Germany. 2 people are dead

By AP News
A small plane crashes into the terrace of a house in Germany. 2 people are dead

BERLIN (AP) — A small plane crashed into the terrace of a residential building in western Germany on Saturday and two people were killed, police said.

The crash happened in Korschenbroich, near the city of Mönchengladbach and not far from the Dutch border.

The plane hit the terrace of the building and a fire broke out. Police said two people died and one of them was probably the plane’s pilot, German news agency dpa reported. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the other person had been on the plane or on the ground.

Officials had no immediate information on the cause of the crash.

