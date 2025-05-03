Poulin scores a pair and the Montreal Victoire claim the PWHL’s top seed beating the New York Siren

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — League-leading goal scorer Marie Poulin recorded two goals – the first 11 seconds in – and the Montreal Victoire clinched the PWHL’s top seed to the playoffs by holding off the New York Sirens 3-2 on Saturday.

The Victoire (11-8-7-3) received help in gaining the top seed when Ottawa beat Toronto 2-1 in overtime earlier in the day. Toronto needed to beat Ottawa and have New York win for the Sceptres to secure the top seed.

On Sunday, Montreal will choose its opening-round playoff opponent — either three-seed Ottawa or No. 4-seed and defending champion Minnesota. Toronto, the second seed, will play the other team.

Following Poulin’s immediate goal, Montreal’s Catherine Dubois scored at 4:04 in the first period for a two-goal advantage. Poulin closed the scoring for the Victoire at 11:21 in the second period. She finished with 19 goals this season.

New York’s Sarah Fillier scored at 2:39 in the third, and Alex Carpenter scored with 17 seconds left to get the Sirens within a goal.

After pulling its goalie, New York kept the pressure on with a player advantage and Montreal never managed to clear the puck. The game ended with the puck trapped in a scrum of players behind the Montreal net.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey