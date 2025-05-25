Giroud, Delgado each score for LAFC in 2-2 tie with Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Olivier Giroud and Mark Delgado each scored a goal for Los Angeles FC on Saturday night in a 2-2 tie with CF Montreal.

Montreal scored multiple goals in the same game for the first time since a 3-2 loss to Atlanta in the season opener on Feb. 22.

Hugo Lloris stopped five shots for LAFC (6-4-5).

Montreal defender Dawid Bugaj redirected a ball-in but it Giroud was there for a one-touch finish from point-blank range to make it 2-2 in the 77th minute.

Prince Owusu had his shot from the top of the area blocked but the loose ball rolled seemingly directly to Giacomo Vrioni, who held a defender on his hip before spinning and rolling a shot inside the right post in the fifth minute and Owusu converted from the penalty spot in the 22nd to give Montreal a 2-0 lead.

Mark Delgado put away a cross played in by Nathan Ordaz, blasting a one-touch shot from near the penalty spot that deflected off goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois into the net in the 38th minute.

Sirois finished with seven saves for Montreal (1-9-5).

Montreal rebounded from a 6-1 loss to Toronto last week.

