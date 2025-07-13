Bangladesh keeps series alive with 83-run win against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was skittled for 94 in 15.2 overs as Bangladesh won the second Twenty20 by 83 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Sunday.

It was Bangladesh’s second biggest T20 victory by runs.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das scored a 50-ball 76, his first T20 half century after 13 games. He helped to lead Bangladesh to 177-7 in 20 overs after Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl.

In-form batter Kusal Mendis was run out in the second over of Sri Lanka’s reply and the hosts slipped to 30-4 inside the powerplay against fast bowler Shoriful Islam (2-12), one of the three changes Bangladesh made after losing the opening game.

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka (32) and Dasun Shanaka (20) were the only batters to cross the double-figure mark before Sri Lanka was bowled out with more than four overs to spare.

All five Bangladesh bowlers were among the wickets. Legspinner Rishad Hossain (3-18) finished off the match by having No. 10 batter Binura Fernando stumped.

Nissanka was also stumped by Das off Hossain which ended the 41-ball partnership for the fifth wicket, and in the same 11th over Hossain caught and bowled Chamika Karunaratne (0) to leave Sri Lanka on 71-6.

Shanaka holed out at deep mid-wicket in the 12th over against off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz before Bangladesh wrapped up the tailenders quickly.

Das followed his half century with two stumpings and two catches.

Sri Lanka won the T20 opener by seven wickets with an over to spare on Thursday.

The final T20 match is on Wednesday at Colombo.

Sri Lanka won a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 as well as a two-match test series 1-0.

