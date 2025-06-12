30 killed in a boat sinking in northwestern Congo, residents say

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 30 passengers including several students were killed when a boat sank in Congo’s northwestern Equateur province amid extreme weather, residents and local media said Thursday.

A search was underway for many people still missing.

The boat was conveying villagers and goods along Lake Tumba in Bikoro territory when it sank late Wednesday, territorial administrator Justin Mputu told local media. Thirty bodies had been recovered, and more people are missing he said.

José Ipalaka, a retired senior government official who lives in Bikoro, told The Associated Press that three of his relatives were among the 30 so far confirmed dead and that other relatives have joined in searching for those still missing.

Congo’s rivers are a major means of transport for its more than 100 million people, especially in remote areas where infrastructure is poor or nonexistent. Deadly boat accidents have become common, often due to poor maintenance, overloading and extreme weather.