Trump alleges ‘genocide’ in South Africa. At an agricultural fair, even Afrikaner farmers scoff

By AP News
Trump alleges ‘genocide’ in South Africa. At an agricultural fair, even Afrikaner farmers scoff

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — An extraordinary new U.S. refugee policy welcoming white Afrikaner farmers who the Trump administration claims are persecuted is topping the agenda at a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and South Africa’s president.

The Associated Press visited a lively agricultural fair in South Africa’s heartland days ahead of the U.S. meeting.

Both white and Black farmers and even conservative white Afrikaner groups debunked the Trump administration’s “genocide” and land seizure claims that led the U.S. to cut all financial aid to South Africa. Farmers agree that violent crime is a problem for everyone.

