Police tear gas activists protesting the death in police custody of a Kenyan blogger View Photo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police tear gassed activists twice as they marched to the main police station in the capital Nairobi during a protest Monday against the death of a blogger in police custody under unclear circumstances.

Albert Ojwang was found dead while in custody at the Central Police Station and police attributed his death to “hitting his head against the cell wall,” but activists have questioned the cause of death.

Ojwang was arrested Friday in Homa Bay in western Kenya and driven 400 kilometers (248 miles) to Nairobi for what police said was publishing “false information” about a top police official on social media.

This blogger’s death comes almost a year after several activists and protesters were killed and abducted by Kenyan police during finance bill protests in 2024. Economic frustration remains high, despite the proposed taxes being scrapped last year.

“Our demands are still not met. The joblessness they had last year is tenfold. The killings are still happening,” said Ndungi Githuku, activist from the People’s Liberation Party. “So, nothing was resolved out of the protests that we had. We have freedom that is half baked. This country belongs to the rich, so it is time for the poor to rise. This is what is going to happen (on the anniversary) in a few days.”

The Kenyan police said the Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched an investigation.

Officers who were on duty when Ojwang died in custody will also not be returning to work while they await the outcome of investigations, said police Inspector-General Douglas Kanja.

However, many are skeptical of the proceedings.

“Until now they (Kenya Police) have not told us the truth. We know there were more injuries. They have decided to sacrifice junior officers. We want justice for Ojwang and many others who have lost their lives,” said Hussein Khalid from the Vocal Africa human rights organization.

Rights group Amnesty Kenya said in a statement that Ojwang’s arrest raises serious questions and that the results of the IPOA report must be made public and any officers found responsible must be held fully accountable.

“We are in an era whereby speaking against the government is a crime, complaining against poor leadership and mismanagement of public affairs is a crime. I pity (Ojwang’s) 5-month-old baby and wife. I am protesting extrajudicial killings — one of us is all of us,” said activist Ouma Paul Oyao.

Ojwang’s death continued to spark outrage online and has renewed calls for protests to demand accountability from the government.

“This government is actually urging us to come out in the street again. They are saying they have not repented; they are saying that they will continue abducting and assassinating us. So, what we are saying (is) that it’s better to shout and die than to keep quiet and be gotten from our homes while we are quiet,” said Githuku of the People’s Liberation Party.

By INAARA GANGJI

Associated Press