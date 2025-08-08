Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $13,033,113 51,074 $255.18 2 The Weeknd $8,084,308 50,475 $160.16 3 Metallica $7,991,705 63,563 $125.73 4 Post Malone $6,541,055 40,822 $160.23 5 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,167,809 44,223 $139.47 6 Linkin Park $5,340,041 39,792 $134.20 7 Shakira $4,445,605 28,342 $156.85 8 Chris Brown $4,179,805 35,008 $119.39 9 Kenny Chesney $3,504,671 15,938 $219.89 10 Iron Maiden $3,163,210 28,623 $110.51 11 Backstreet Boys $2,816,956 16,629 $169.39 12 Tyler, The Creator $1,980,931 14,564 $136.01 13 Rauw Alejandro $1,955,036 12,330 $158.56 14 Chris Stapleton $1,730,815 15,834 $109.30 15 Katy Perry $1,376,148 11,808 $116.54 16 Tyler Childers $1,316,693 13,590 $96.88 17 André Rieu $1,049,001 9,893 $106.03 18 Matt Rife $923,880 10,765 $85.82 19 Barry Manilow $922,361 9,479 $97.30 20 Cody Johnson $898,137 13,258 $67.74

