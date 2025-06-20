Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,962,653 46,960 $276.04 2 Kendrick Lamar / SZA $11,569,724 50,826 $227.63 3 Post Malone $6,830,189 41,578 $164.27 4 Coldplay $6,738,983 50,228 $134.17 5 System Of A Down $5,772,762 53,222 $108.47 6 Shakira $4,610,906 33,550 $137.43 7 Dead & Company $4,174,729 16,358 $255.20 8 Kenny Chesney $3,468,224 15,774 $219.86 9 Rauw Alejandro $2,410,303 12,242 $196.88 10 Pearl Jam $2,315,656 11,906 $194.48 11 j-hope $2,285,669 14,035 $162.84 12 Katy Perry $2,069,991 14,350 $144.25 13 Charli XCX $2,009,514 13,841 $145.18 14 Maluma $1,932,618 14,420 $134.02 15 Tyler, The Creator $1,860,942 14,514 $128.21 16 Lenny Kravitz $1,729,226 15,290 $113.09 17 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,687,165 11,024 $153.04 18 Tyler Childers $1,571,479 15,620 $100.60 19 Chayanne $1,514,466 16,646 $90.98 20 Mary J. Blige $1,306,812 10,435 $125.22

