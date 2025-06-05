Clear
64.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: Famed church murals featuring social commentary revived by conservationists

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Famed Church Murals-Preservation-Photo Gallery

AP PHOTOS: Famed church murals featuring social commentary revived by conservationists

Photo Icon View Photo

MILLVALE, Pa. (AP) — Workers have completed a phase of conservation work on historic murals by the late artist Maxo Vanka at St. Nicholas Croatian Catholic Church near Pittsburgh.

The vivid results underscore the original power of the murals, which Vanka painted more than 80 years ago, fusing traditional Catholic iconography with searing social commentary.

The team of more than a dozen workers cleaned off grime, extracted corrosive salts from the walls, stabilized plaster and delicately filled in areas of lost paint with new pastels and watercolors.

The artist’s granddaughter said of the mural, “He always called it his gift to America.”

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison.

See more AP photography at https://apnews.com/photography.

By GENE PUSKAR
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 