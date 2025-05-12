Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 18-24 View Photo

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 18-24:

May 18: Actor Candice Azzara (″Caroline in the City,” ″Rhoda”) is 84. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 83. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 76. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 75. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” ″Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 74. Country singer George Strait is 73. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” ″The Replacement Killers”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 65. Guitarist Barry Graul of MercyMe is 64. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 59. Singer-actor Martika (“Kids Incorporated,” “Wiseguy”) is 56. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Musician Jack Johnson is 50. Country singer David Nail is 46. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 45. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 44. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 38. Actor Spencer Breslin (“The Cat in the Hat”) is 33. Actor Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 29. Actor Hala Finley (“Man with a Plan”) is 16.

May 19: TV personality David Hartman is 90. Actor James Fox is 86. Actor Nancy Kwan is 86. Musician Pete Townshend is 80. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 74. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 71. Actor Steven Ford is 69. Actor Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” ″Oz”) is 65. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 63. Actor Polly Walker (film’s “John Carter,” TV’s “Bridgerton”) is 59. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 55. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 54. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 53. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 47. Singer Shooter Jennings is 46. Comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 42. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 42. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 39. Singer Sam Smith is 33. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 24.

May 20: Actor David Proval (“The Sopranos”) is 83. Singer-actor Cher is 79. Actor Dave Thomas (“Grace Under Fire,” ″SCTV”) is 77. Musician Warren Cann of Ultravox is 75. Actor Dean Butler (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 69. Guitarist Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s is 67. Singer Susan Cowsill of The Cowsills is 66. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 66. Actor John Billingsley (“True Blood,” ″Enterprise”) is 65. Actor Tony Goldwyn (“Scandal”) is 65. Singer Nick Heyward of Haircut 100 is 64. TV personality Ted Allen (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 60. Actor Mindy Cohn (“Facts of Life”) is 59. Guitarist Tom Gorman of Belly is 59. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 53. Bassist Ryan Martinie of Mudvayne is 50. Actor Matt Czuchry (“The Good Wife,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 48. Singer-actor Naturi Naughton (3LW) is 41. Country singer Jon Pardi is 40.

May 21: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 84. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 78. Actor Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″Sunset Beach”) is 77. Singer Leo Sayer is 77. Comedian and former U.S. Sen. Al Franken is 74. Actor Mr. T is 73. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 70. Actor Judge Reinhold is 68. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 66. Actor Lisa Edelstein (“House”) is 59. Actor Fairuza Balk (“The Waterboy”) is 51. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollett of Airborne Toxic Event is 51. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 51. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 42. Actor Sunkrish Bala (“Castle”) is 41. Actor David Ajala (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Black Box”) is 39. Actor Ashlie Brillault (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 38. Country singer Cody Johnson is 38. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 35. Actor Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” ″American Dreams”) is 34.

May 22: Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 87. Actor Frank Converse is 87. Actor Barbara Parkins (“Peyton Place,” ″Valley of the Dolls”) is 83. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 75. Actor Al Corley (“Dynasty”) is 70. Singer Morrissey is 66. Actor Ann Cusack (“Jeff Foxworthy Show,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 64. Bassist Dana Williams of Diamond Rio is 64. Guitarist Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms is 63. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence (“Chuck”) is 61. Singer Johnny Gill is 59. Bassist Dan Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 58. Actor Brooke Smith (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 58. Actor Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) is 56. Model Naomi Campbell is 55. Actor Anna Belknap (“CSI: NY”) is 53. Singer Donell Jones is 52. Actor Sean Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 51. Actor A.J. Langer (“Private Practice”) is 51. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon a Time”) is 47. Singer Vivian Green is 46. Actor Maggie Q (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 46. Actor Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 39. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (“Superior Donuts”) is 33. Actor Camren Bicondova (“Gotham”) is 26.

May 23: Actor Barbara Barrie is 94. Actor Joan Collins is 93. Actor Lauren Chapin (“Father Knows Best”) is 80. Country singer Judy Rodman is 74. Author Mitch Albom is 67. Comedian Drew Carey is 67. Actor Lea DeLaria (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 67. Country singer Shelly West is 67. Actor Linden Ashby (“Melrose Place”) is 65. Actor-model Karen Duffy is 64. Actor Melissa McBride (“The Walking Dead”) is 60. Drummer Phil Selway of Radiohead is 58. Actor Laurel Holloman (“The L Word”) is 57. Drummer Matt Flynn of Maroon 5 is 55. Singer Lorenzo is 53. Country singer Brian McComas is 53. Actor-playwright John Pollono (“This is Us”) is 53. Singer Maxwell is 52. Singer Jewel is 51. Actor LaMonica Garrett (“Designated Survivor,” ″Sons of Anarchy”) is 50. Comedian Tim Robinson (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actor Adam Wylie (“Picket Fences”) is 41. Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 39. Singer Sarah Jarosz is 34.

May 24: Musician John Madden of The Serendipity Singers is 88. Jazz saxophonist Archie Shepp is 88. Comedian Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong is 87. Musician Bob Dylan is 84. Actor Gary Burghoff (“MASH”) is 82. Singer Patti LaBelle is 81. Actor Priscilla Presley is 80. Country singer-songwriter Mike Reid is 78. Actor Jim Broadbent (“Moulin Rouge,” ″Iris”) is 76. Actor Alfred Molina is 72. Singer Rosanne Cash is 70. Actor Cliff Parisi (“Call the Midwife”) is 65. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 65. Actor John C. Reilly (“Chicago,” “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”) is 60. Actor Dana Ashbrook (“Twin Peaks”) is 58. Actor Eric Close (“Nashville,” ″Without a Trace”) is 58. Actor Carl Payne (“Martin,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 56. Guitarist Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes is 56. Actor Dash Mihok (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 51. Actor Bryan Greenberg (film’s “Bride Wars,” TV’s “One Tree Hill”) is 47. Actor Billy L. Sullivan (“Something So Right”) is 45. Actor-rapper Big Tyme is 44. Drummer Cody Hanson of Hinder is 43. Dancer Mark Ballas (“Dancing With the Stars”) is 39. Country singer Billy Gilman is 37. Rapper G-Eazy is 36. Actor Cayden Boyd (“The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl”) is 31.

By The Associated Press