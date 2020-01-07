What to Expect from Homes Built Over 50 Years Ago

The 1960’s was the time of hippies, the Beatles, and the Vietnam War era, but otherwise known as the Swinging Sixties. Due to this, there was a steady rise in music, drugs, and clothing styles. However, home construction was another rising trend in the 60s. Open floor plans were more fashionable, along with Terrazzo floor extensions. However, it is now a very popular style to go for when renovating your home.

Buying an older home not only faces design changes and minor appearance renovations, but also much-needed construction to help make it last. In this article, we will be going over what you should expect when buying a home from 50 years ago. You may be surprised what your home may have in store for you.

Plumbing

One of the largest problems in older homes is galvanized steel water piping, which delivers water to your home via interior plumbing. It was originally used in the ‘70s due to the plumbing having such a long shelf life at the time. However, these pipes have been known to form rust inside, which can lead to dirty water and blockages.

To help prevent the use of these harmful pipes in your home, bring in a specialized plumber to identify what you need to have repaired. New-age technology has healthier and more durable plumbing that you can use in your older home. This can lead to better drinking and shower water in your home, as well as pipe leak reduction in your home.

Energy Efficiency

Energy was much cheaper 50 years ago than it is today. Insulation was scarce and windows were only single-paneled. Not to mention, leaks were less of a concern and open windows were more common, which naturally posed a problem during winter months.

To help combat these living conditions, it’s best to first identify how insulated your home is. From there, you can better seal your windows and doors to help lower your major utility bills. However, keep in mind that the majority of older homes are surprisingly energy efficient, which makes this less of a necessity fix.

Floor Plans

Older homes can be nearly 35 percent smaller than homes today. Not only were regular rooms smaller, but master bedrooms weren’t the usual staple. In fact, the master bedroom was located at the bottom of your home’s hallway, rather on the opposite side of your home in today’s design culture.

To help adapt your older home to today’s standards, you can easily add more area to your home by building additions, redoing your kitchen, or removing walls to add to your open floor plan. However, since these plans can get expensive, it’s best to first consult a professional to make sure your projects will get you what you need.

Lead

In 1978 lead was banned by the government, which prevented a variety of paint from being used in homes. Luckily, down the line, paint testing was developed by a lead specialist for those worried about using the harmful substance in their house.

However, lead paint was still occasionally used, which means that you should have the paint in your home tested. If the paint in your home tests positive for lead, it’s important that you have a professional remove it and repaint with healthier paint for you and your family.

Buying a new home can be exciting, but moving into an older home can be a difficult change. Not only dealing with older house styles but damages that you will need to repair in your home before you settle in. However, hopefully, with the use of this guide, you can better get yourself prepared for moving your 50-year-old home. Good luck renovating and congratulations on your new home.

Written by Lindsey Patterson for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2020 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.