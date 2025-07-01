How to Keep For-Sale Properties Safe

Congratulations, you’ve put your property on the market! That’s a huge step toward the next phase of your life, whether that’s buying a new house or just selling off a rental property.

But for potential intruders, that for-sale sign means something else entirely. Burglars sometimes target for-sale properties because they know those properties might be empty or relatively unattended.

How do you keep your property safe while it’s on the market? A few smart home security measures can help.

1. Smart lights and floodlights

Lights are your first defense against intruders. Burglars look for easy marks—properties where nobody’s around and it doesn’t look like anyone’s home. That’s why for-sale properties are targets attractive in the first place.

A few well-placed smart lights will let you control both inside and outside lighting remotely from your phone.

With smart lights, you can also set lighting schedules or even randomize on-and-off patterns, so it looks like there are people inside the house no matter where you are. Plus, you can set up smart lights to work in tandem other security devices, like security cameras.

What kind of smart lights should you install?

• Get outdoor smart lights that work with other home security devices, like Arlo Security Lights and Ring Floodlights.

• Choose smart groundlights like Ring Pathlights or Calla Outdoor Pathway Lights. These are especially useful if your property has a big yard.

• Set up indoor smart lights—like Philips Hue or Lifx—that let you control timers, schedules, and triggers through your phone. These are easy to install and replace your regular lightbulbs.

2. Outdoor security cameras

Security cameras go hand in hand with smart lights. If you get lights and cameras that work together, then you can have all your lights turn on when your cameras spot an intruder. Or you can even have the cameras start recording when the lights detect motion.

Choose weatherproof outdoor cameras that record in high-definition (preferably 1080p, so you can zoom in and still see clearly). It’s also nice to have cameras with two-way audio, so if you get an alert about a potential intruder, you can hear and speak to them through the camera itself.

What are some HD outdoor camera options?

• Rugged wireless cameras like the Arlo Pro 2 let you put them practically anywhere without running wires or drilling holes through your wall.

• Cameras that combine a camera with a smart light, like the Ring Spotlight Cam, give you the benefits of lights and cameras in one package.

• Solar-powered cameras like the Reolink Argus Track stay fully charged with minimal human effort.

3. A professionally monitored security system

DIY home security systems are becoming increasingly popular. But if no one’s living in your for-sale property, it might be best to let the professionals keep an eye on your security system 24/7.

Professional monitoring means that if someone triggers your security system, the security company will call you to make sure it’s not a false alarm, and then call the police for you.

Be warned: some security companies require multi-year contracts. Stick with a self-installed system that still offers professional monitoring.

What are some no-contract security systems with professional monitoring?

• Scout Alarm integrates with both Z-Wave and Zigbee-based smart devices, so you can add in smart lights and cameras from other brands and use them all together.

• Low-cost systems like SimpliSafe give you reliable security equipment and professional monitoring for a super reasonable price.

• Abode offers temporary professional monitoring if you only need someone to watch your system for a short period of time, like a week.

Smart security devices like lights, cameras, and alarm systems can help you keep an eye on your for-sale property even when you’re far away. Deter potential burglars, secure your property, and keep your peace of mind with smart tools like these.

