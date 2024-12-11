Winterizing your home: 5 tips to stay warm and save on energy bills

(BPT) – Winter is nearly here, and the almanacs predict it will be snowier and colder than last year for much of the country. Before those flakes fly and the ground freezes hard, get ahead of the season and make sure your home is snug, cozy and ready for the long winter.

It’s about your family’s comfort, first and foremost. But it’s also about your energy bills. The Department of Energy (DOE) estimates homeowners can save up to 30% on their bills by taking some care with insulation, home heating and seasonal maintenance. That’s a serious chunk of change that you don’t want disappearing out of drafty windows and doors.

Here are a few ideas to get you started to achieve a warmer, more economical winter.

1. Schedule an HVAC checkup

Before your heater roars to life this year, have it checked out by an HVAC pro who will clean and maintain it, making sure you won’t have any surprises on cold nights. Remember to change the filter according to your manufacturer’s directions at least once per season, if not every month. Also consider installing an ultra-efficient heat pump, which is a bit of a misnomer because it heats and cools your home. New federal tax laws are making it extremely affordable, if not free, to make that energy-efficient change.

2. Insulate your garage

Insulating your garage with an insulated garage door can make your home more sustainable and improve energy efficiency, especially if you have an attached garage. If it's not insulated, you know how chilly those adjacent rooms in your home can be. If your garage door is damaged or doesn't close all the way, installing a new door is a no-brainer. But even if it seems to be in working order and the garage is still cold, it's time to upgrade to a new door. In addition to keeping your car in a warmer garage (you'll thank yourself on those below-zero mornings) an insulated garage can give you extra living space, like a workout room or a workshop.

3. Check your attic

Heat rises, right? If your attic isn’t properly insulated, all of that heat is going right out through the roof, especially if your attic is drafty. The Department of Energy recommends eight to 16 inches of fiberglass or cellulose insulation in your attic, and many homes don’t have that. This is a simple DIY job that will make a big difference.

4. Use the sun

Take advantage of the sun’s rays by opening curtains or shades on the south-facing windows. Let the sun do its thing and warm up your rooms naturally.

5. Seal up drafts around windows and doors

Whether you use window winterizing kits you can find at the hardware store or DIY it with a heavy-duty sheet of plastic, it’s important to stop drafts before they get into your home. Ditto with checking and updating the weather stripping around your doors.

With these tips, you can stay cozy and keep your energy bills down this winter.