3 Renovations That Will Help Get Your Home Sold

When it’s time to sell your house, you want to do it as quickly as possible and for the most money, right? Of course you do. Nobody wants their house to sit on the market and they certainly don’t want to leave money on the table.

You might not want to think about making renovations to your house because you’re spending money on a place you’re no longer going to live, which means you won’t even be able to enjoy the renovations! But here’s why you should re-think that: Smart renovations can actually help get your home sold quickly and for a higher sales price. Here are three to concentrate on.

Quartz countertops

Quartz became the preferred choice in countertops several years ago and Elle Decor may have dealt granite the final death knell by putting it on their design trends that are “out” list in 2020. “Granite countertops are a thing of the past, Lonni Paul of Lonni Paul Design told them. “Quartz is a great alternative to granite or marble because of its durability and ease of maintenance. The new styles of quartz often mimic marble so well that for some it’s hard to distinguish one from the other.”

Putting a couple thousand dollars into your countertops to get rid of granite or, even worse, laminate, can be a great investment that gets your home noticed. You may not recoup 100% of your dollars, but it may be well worth it to get your home sold without dropping your price.

“If the countertops look dated, are stained or are in poor general condition, they can be a deterrent to selling your home. Anytime a potential buyer walking through your home sees an expensive item that needs to be fixed or replaced, they make a mental note of it. If those negative marks add up too high, your home won’t be considered a good choice for them. If your countertops are ugly or in bad shape, you might not get all your money back in resale value, but they may make your home more acceptable to more buyers, and that is worth a lot.

The master shower

A cave-like shower or one with chipped or dingy tile or a corroded door isn’t going to attract buyers. In fact, the idea that buyers will have to remodel this critical element could be such a turnoff that they might just turn around and leave.

Cabinets can be repainted and lighting easily swapped out, but the shower is a bigger undertaking, and one that can cost big dollars, depending on what you’re looking to do. Knowing you likely won’t make all your money back could also give you pause, but, your shiny new shower could get your home sold.

“Quite simply, bathroom remodels won’t necessarily recoup at resale everything you spent to update it, but they are one of the higher return projects you can do,” said HomeLight. “Anecdotally, a brand new bathroom also helps inspire offers on your house, and small, inexpensive updates to this space could help you fetch 2-3% more for your house.”

Paint

“In most cases, painting will add value to your home. If your interior walls show signs of wear and tear, they need a fresh coat of paint,” according to moving.com. You don’t have to paint every inch of the place, inside and out. Experts recommend focusing on “high-traffic and first-impression areas such as the kitchen, the bathrooms and the foyer.

As for color—talk to your real estate agent to get recommendations. While most experts suggest neutral colors to appeal to the largest possible buyer pool, there may be specific areas that could benefit from something richer, darker, or more dramatic.

