What to Consider Before Starting a Kitchen Remodel

Your kitchen may be the place where your family spends the vast majority of their time. That’s common, and as such, we often want our kitchens to reflect our style and how we live our lives. A beautiful kitchen can be functional, stylish, and can boost your home’s value.

With that being said, a kitchen remodel is a huge undertaking, financially, and just in terms of logistics. Rather than jumping in, you need to prepare yourself for what to expect and make sure it’s something your family is ready for.

Can You Live Without a Kitchen?

Before you make any plans, think about your lifestyle and the lifestyle of your family. Can you really manage a kitchen remodel? You’re going to have to pack everything up, and you may not have use of your kitchen for weeks or even months. Many families will set up a small version of a kitchen elsewhere in their home, but it’s still going to be a struggle.

There are minor upgrades you can make to your kitchen to refresh the style without a full overhaul. At this point in your life, would that be best for you?

If you have young kids at home and you’re going through renovations, safety becomes an issue.

Many people are also working from home right now, so will you be able to continue doing that with construction going on around you?

Are You Prepared for the Costs?

According to HomeAdvisor, the average cost of a kitchen remodel is just over $25,300, which comes out to around $150 per square foot. The total cost varies depending on the size of your kitchen, whether or not you change the layout and the materials you choose.

You could do a minor remodel including refacing cabinets, upgrading your sink and adding a new backsplash for around $10,000. A much larger renovation costing upwards of $30,000 may include custom cabinetry, new flooring and countertops and high-end appliances.

Do you have the money to spend, and if so, is this how you want to spend it? If you’d have to finance the project, how will those added monthly debt payments affect your budget and life?

If you’re planning to sell your home soon, the project could pay for itself but you need to ensure you design a kitchen that will appeal to a wide set of tastes and don’t make it too personal to your family.

Inevitably if you set a budget for a kitchen remodel, you’re going to go over, so give yourself padding with that in mind.

Do You Need to Change the Layout?

If the layout of your kitchen isn’t functional and you think it needs to be changed, it’s going to be more time-consuming and expensive than primarily aesthetic changes. You will need to work with a contractor, even if you plan to do some of the work independently.

It’s important to understand which walls are load-bearing.

You will also need to talk to a professional to understand how to move plumbing, venting, and electrical components if you’re changing the layout.

If you think you can do all the work in your kitchen on your own to save money, what can ultimately happen is that you make mistakes along the way. Then, you pay more to fix them. Sometimes it’s a better option to find a reliable contractor to work with from the start.

You might also want to hire a designer or at least consult with one if you’re changing the layout. A designer can help you understand how layout changes will impact the flow of the kitchen, and they can help you with an optimal placement that will work for not just your family but potential buyers if you sell in the future.

A kitchen remodel is a huge undertaking. If you’re considering it, prepare yourself for how it’ll affect your day to day life and finances.

Written by Ashley Sutphin for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2022 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.