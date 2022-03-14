Peel-And-Stick Countertops and Other Band-Aid Fixes for Your Home

Getting your home market-ready is challenging in all kinds of ways, but can be especially rough if the place is outdated and in disrepair. You could sell it “as is,” but you’ll likely do so at a price that is far lower than what you wanted.

“Band-Aid solutions” are considered quick fixes; They might not provide an ideal or permanent solution in the way that a kitchen renovation would but they’re designed to be done faster and be easier to accomplish—and easier on the wallet.

Whether you’re getting ready for company and want your home to look its best without making a huge commitment or are looking to sell your home and want it to show nicely for small-dollars, there are a few ways to go.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is great for trend-lovers who don’t want to commit to a specific look for decades—or who fear having to take the dreaded permanent wall covering down someday. Graphic patterns, florals, even faux wood grain can create a focal point or transform a room.

Peel-and-stick backsplash

Peel-and-stick works for backsplashes, too, and it’s not just for renters looking to add some style to a space that they don’t own.

Get the look of Carrera marble, make your kitchen look like it’s been draped in classic subway tile, or bring in a natural feel with weathered quartz. It looks like the real deal, but it goes up super easy, and comes down just as easy when you’re ready for something new.

There are a number of other ways to dress up your backsplash without turning it into an expensive project. The Spruce has a rundown of several options including an “eye-popping herringbone backsplash (that) was created using a Sharpie oil-based paint marker and removable tile stickers.”

Floating floor

A floating floor, which is a floor that goes in over another floor, is a higher-maintenance endeavor than throwing some peel-and-stick materials up on the wall, but it’s still far easier to accomplish than most other flooring options. And, if you have some skill and the desire to DIY, you might be able to do it on your own, and really affordably.

“The floating process was originally invented for laminate flooring,” said Networx. “In fact, a major reason why laminate floors have become so wildly popular is that they’re simple enough to install as a ‘weekend warrior’ DIY project.

However, both natural hardwood and engineered wood floor planks—not to mention cork, ceramic tiles, and vinyl—are now also widely available in floating versions which the aspiring home handy person can easily assemble.”

Peel-and-stick countertops

Here’s something you may not have thought of: peel-and-stick countertops, which use a PVC vinyl base that can make your home look more updated at a fraction of the cost. While they might not be best for high-traffic areas because of their durability (or lack thereof), these countertops “can serve as a low-cost, temporary ‘lipstick makeover’ in spaces that you either don’t own, don’t use often, or can’t afford to rehab just yet,” said HomeAdvisor.

This faux countertop from EZ FAUX DECOR looks like marble and claims to be heat and waterproof, scratch- and tear-resistant “with a smooth surface that is environmentally safe, easy to remove with no sticky residue.”

