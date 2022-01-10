Top 2022 Home Improvements to Enhance an Evolving Lifestyle

(BPT) – Home is more than just where the heart is. Whether creating an office, a socially distant gathering space or making room for a loved one to move in, people are using their homes in ways they may never have before. Experts predict homeowners will focus on upgrades and home improvements that fit this evolving lifestyle in 2022 and beyond. In fact, the Leading Indicator for Remodeling Activity from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies predicts a steady and significant rise in remodeling projects that is projected to reach $401 billion of annual spending by the third quarter of 2022.

If you’re looking to make some moves with home renovation projects in the New Year, here are five trending upgrades for 2022 that will have lasting impact.

Refresh the staircase

You probably don’t spend much time using staircases compared to the rest of the house, so staircase design isn’t likely top of mind. However, if you have dated carpet on your stairs, you have a prime opportunity to revamp a central component of your home for a small investment. It could be as simple as installing new treads, selecting new paint for the walls and maybe a new stain on the trim. To go the extra mile, local ironworkers are happy to custom fabricate a handrail. If you have kids in the house or older family members moving in, keep safety in mind on stairs to help them navigate your home with ease.

Modernize the bathroom

It’s amazing how the right paint and new hardware can revitalize a row of sad old cabinets. With no major construction involved, you can transform your bathroom vanity over the course of a weekend. Select new hardware that looks bold and stately (think chrome bars, not little plastic knobs) to match the tones in your countertop, and remove the cabinets and give them a fresh, neutral shade. If you’re over the white-on-white bathroom look, try a dramatic dark finish that will make your new hardware and fixtures really pop.

Install new flooring

Flooring is quite literally the foundation of design, so it must strike a blend of fashion and function. Research flooring with a good combination of durability and timeless aesthetics, like the Duravana hybrid resilient flooring, a waterproof and eco-friendly product exclusive to LL Flooring. Duravana’s range of styles are designed to replicate the natural color, grain and texture of real hardwood, with more unique plank patterns than traditional vinyl plank or laminate. Plus, its easy-click installation makes it DIY friendly. Learn more at LLFlooring.com.

Organize the mudroom

A little bit of organization in an entryway can make a huge difference in the functionality and flow of the home. Start with simple shoe and boot storage, like a DIY bench or wall rack, so those items don’t spill out to hallways and bedrooms. Wall hooks are helpful for when guests arrive. And if you don’t have a true mudroom, a bit of wall-mounted storage can make even the slimmest entryway feel intentional and inviting.

Define outdoor spaces

Once the snow melts, adding a dedicated lounge to your back or side yard can feel like adding a whole room’s worth of square footage to your house. It could be as easy as a new patio set and a fire pit with some gravel or simple flagstone landscaping. Gabion baskets, framed with good-looking lumber, can be made into a simple divider or group seating. Pergolas with climbing plants continue to be popular. This outdoor space can become a year-round retreat that everyone will love.