Simple Ways To Make Your Rental Property More Homely

When you are renting a property, often you don’t have much control when it comes to how you decorate it. Usually you will have to get written consent from your landlord to make any alterations and there is no guarantee they will be accepted! So, we are here to introduce a few simple ways that you can make your rental property more homely without having to make any alterations. From adding plenty of greenery to ambient lighting, these are all affordable choices that will help you to feel at home.

Choose Ambient Lighting

The first thing you can do to make your rental property more homely is to choose ambient lighting. You can simply go around your rented house or flat and swap out the bright white light bulbs for softer, warmer toned lighting. Also, you could change up the light shades if they are removable to really transform how the light is dispersed around the room.

Make sure to speak to your landlord to see if they’d like to keep the lightbulbs and light shades you remove, or just keep everything in a box somewhere so that you don’t get charged for anything later down the line!

Add Plenty of Greenery

The next tip is to add plenty of greenery throughout the rental property. There are so many benefits to having houseplants in your home, as they can help to reduce levels of stress, clear the air, improve productivity and improve your mood. Plus, they bring such a lovely lease of life to any room! If you don’t already have houseplants, you’d be surprised at how much of a difference they really make.

Snake plants, spider plants, peace lilies and jade plants are all great choices if you are a beginner. The general rule for these plants is to water them every 2 weeks in the summer, every 3 weeks in the winter and give them indirect sunlight if you can. However, they are all pretty resilient!

Hang Wall Art Prints

Often in rental properties, the walls can be quite empty and you usually wouldn’t be allowed to put anything in the walls to hang art. So, we have the perfect solution! You can hang wall art prints throughout your home and as they are light, you don’t need to have nails in the wall. You can use removable hanging strips so there is absolutely no damage after (when you follow the instructions properly to remove them).

You could have typography prints to bring your favourite quotes into your home, botanical wall art to go with your new houseplants or you could create a gallery wall with lots of different prints! This is a quick, easy and affordable way to make your rental house or flat feel more like home.

Soft Furnishings

Last but not least, we have soft furnishings. As you might not have much control over many decorative aspects in your rental home, using soft furnishings is a wonderful alternative. It allows you to add personality to the space with unique colours and textures. Also, this option is suited to any budget.

If your flat comes furnished, then soft furnishings can add a whole new look to ordinary looking furniture. They also help to make any space so much more relaxing and cosy. From rugs and blankets to pillows and bean bags, you can transform your space with the addition of a few soft furnishings.

Final Thoughts

Even if you are only planning on staying in your rental property temporarily, it is so important that you make it feel like home. We all deserve to come back to our home and feel completely relaxed and comfortable, even if you will only be there for a couple of months! All of these ideas are affordable and accessible, so you are sure to find the right choices to make you feel at home.

