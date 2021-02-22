How to ‘fight dirty’ with a pressure washer

(BPT) – As you’ve been spending more time at home lately, you’ve probably found things around your house and yard that aren’t as clean as they used to be. Depending on where you live, you may be eyeing many of these cleaning projects and putting them on your to-do list as spring approaches, or you may be itching to get at them right away.

Unfortunately, some of these areas are really difficult to clean, and some of the problem spots are very tough to reach, too — which may explain why they’ve gotten in such rough shape.

Solutions for outdoor tough spots

While you survey your property to look for ways to improve its appearance, take note of the hardest-to-reach and toughest-to-clean spots, such as:

Exterior siding and brick

Fences

Windows

Decks, patios and porches

Sidewalks and driveways

Cars and trucks

Lawn equipment and grills

If any of these items look like they could use a good scrub, don’t get out the soap, sponge and brushes just yet — a pressure washer may be just what you need.

“For tackling big or small jobs, the Powerhorse 3200 PSI Pressure Washer can make your outdoor cleaning easier, faster and a much more effective to blast away the dirt,” said Jonathan Green, senior regional parts and service manager at Northern Tool + Equipment. “Most importantly, it’s easy to use and will save you a great deal of time so you can take care of any job without the elbow grease.”

The Powerhorse 3200 PSI Pressure Washer is an effective tool, with all the power and accessories you need to tackle countless projects around your home or your business. It features a maintenance-free direct drive axial pump, along with adjustable pressure — making it versatile enough to handle delicate jobs or blast away years’ worth of grime. The push-down style cart features a sturdy steel tube frame, and its ten-inch flat-free tires make it easy to move from job to job while you’re improving your home, yard or business.

Maintaining your pressure washer

Once you’ve got your pressure washer, Green recommends the following tips for keeping it in top shape:

Always remove your tips and clean them out after every use on your pressure washer gun as well as your surface cleaner. This keeps the tips from calcifying.

Whenever you change the engine oil in your pressure washer, change the pump oil as well. This way they stay in the same cycle.

Always use a fuel treatment and stabilizer in your fuel, unless using premium ethanol-free fuel. The stabilizer assists in keeping the unit running smoothly and limits carburetor cleaning and repairs.

Flush the pump before extended storage, especially if stored in a freezing climate.

If you’ve put off investing in a pressure washer before, this could be the best year for getting those tough-to-tackle jobs done. This pressure washer has a built-in nozzle holder, so the right nozzle is within reach at all times. In addition, the onboard soap tank adds efficiency, eliminating the mess and hassle of using a siphon tube and separate container. You simply add detergent to the onboard tank and you’re ready to clean.

You can look forward to enjoying a brighter, cleaner spring and summer at home when you’ve got your house and yard looking fresh and clean.

To learn more about what a pressure washer can do for you, visit Northerntool.com.