5 Must-Do Home Improvements For Fall

(BPT) – The average American home has nine DIY jobs that need to be tackled, according to a study conducted by Porch.com. Fall is the perfect time to give your home a little TLC and start checking off projects on your to-do list. Here are five easy fall fixups to get your home ready for the upcoming season:

Paint the front door – Nothing gives your home an instant facelift like a freshly painted front door. Painted exterior doors can boost curb appeal, add character and provide a trendy but tasteful first impression of your home. Choose a color that will make your front door pop and improve the look of your home’s exterior in less than an afternoon.

Nothing gives your home an instant facelift like a freshly painted front door. Painted exterior doors can boost curb appeal, add character and provide a trendy but tasteful first impression of your home. Choose a color that will make your front door pop and improve the look of your home’s exterior in less than an afternoon. Repair holes in the drywall – Whether the damage is small from a picture frame nail or anchor, or as large as doorknob damage, DAP’s new Eclipse™ Rapid Wall Repair Patches make repairing holes in drywall so fast and easy, anyone can do it. DAP’s Eclipse provides a durable, mess-free repair that requires no spackling, sanding or additional tools – simply patch the damage and it’s ready to paint immediately, allowing projects to be finished in minutes, rather than hours or days.

Whether the damage is small from a picture frame nail or anchor, or as large as doorknob damage, DAP’s new Eclipse™ Rapid Wall Repair Patches make repairing holes in drywall so fast and easy, anyone can do it. DAP’s Eclipse provides a durable, mess-free repair that requires no spackling, sanding or additional tools – simply patch the damage and it’s ready to paint immediately, allowing projects to be finished in minutes, rather than hours or days. Freshen up the landscaping – Planting new flowers or shrubbery is an easy way to bring pops of fall colors to the front of your home. Keep it simple and pick plants in one or two hues that contrast with the exterior of your home. Regular mowing and tending to weeds will always help your front yard look its best.

Planting new flowers or shrubbery is an easy way to bring pops of fall colors to the front of your home. Keep it simple and pick plants in one or two hues that contrast with the exterior of your home. Regular mowing and tending to weeds will always help your front yard look its best. Seal window and doors – Small gaps and cracks around windows and doors can allow cold air and rain to make its way inside. Keep your home protected and warm during the fall and winter seasons by replacing worn exterior caulk with DAP Dynaflex Ultra™ Advanced Exterior Sealant. Dynaflex Ultra uses DAP’s exclusive WeatherMax Technology™ to create a waterproof and weatherproof seal that won’t crack or discolor over time.

Small gaps and cracks around windows and doors can allow cold air and rain to make its way inside. Keep your home protected and warm during the fall and winter seasons by replacing worn exterior caulk with DAP Dynaflex Ultra™ Advanced Exterior Sealant. Dynaflex Ultra uses DAP’s exclusive WeatherMax Technology™ to create a waterproof and weatherproof seal that won’t crack or discolor over time. Replace the furnace filter – Dirty filters mean your furnace will likely work harder. Regularly changing the filters in your central air and heating system can significantly improve its efficiency and longevity, while easing the pressure on your wallet. In most homes, filters should be changed monthly during the heating season. You should also have your furnace serviced periodically to make sure it is working properly and to help avoid larger repairs later on when the temperature drops.

For more tips to help tackle your fall home improvement checklist, visit DAP.com.