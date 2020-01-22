6 Things That Happen When You Become a Homeowner

Becoming a homeowner is more than having a set of keys and your name on the deed. You may have a rush of emotions the day you take possession and recognize you now have your place in the world—literally. And that’s just the beginning. Here are a few more things you can expect.

You learn what pride of ownership means

You may take pride in your car and your clothes and other minor possessions, but nothing compares to the feeling of being a homeowner. Buying your first place is an accomplishment, and you get to come home to that accomplishment every day.

You’ll have more peace of mind

Once you have moved into your new home, unpacked, and taken a breath, you’ll have that moment—that moment where you realize, “This is mine.” Thankfully, that moment is repeated regularly. You’ll have it when you look at your countertops and realize you can redo them any way you want. And when you decide to get a dog and don’t have to ask permission. And when you want to paint your walls—any color you choose.

You’ll obsess over paint colors

Speaking of paint colors, get ready to spend hour after hour at Home Depot gathering dozens and dozens of paint chips. Even if you just want a fresh coat of white on the walls, it’s easier said than done. “There are hundreds and hundreds of white paints available, and most of them are considered white,” said The Spruce. “This makes choosing a plain white paint color nearly impossible.”

You learn skills you’d never imagine

Soon you may be able to snake a toilet, tile a backsplash, and refinish your floors. Yes, there are people you can hire for these tasks, and all the others you’ll want and need to do in your home over the years, but it can be so much more satisfying—and cost-effective—when you do it yourself.

If you’re on a strict budget after buying your first home, you’ll likely also have to learn how to care for your lawn. Get those edging skills down!

You start prioritizing differently

Oooh, that skirt is so cute. But if you buy it, you’ll want the shirt and the jacket and the boots, and the jewelry, and, before you know it, you’ve spent half the money it would take to update your fireplace.

You start investing in yourself

When you put money and sweat equity into your home, you’re impacting its value. That’s an investment in your home, but it’s also an investment in you and your future.

