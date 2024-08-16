Reasons to Power Wash Your Home Before Putting It On the Market

You know how important first impressions are. When you’re selling your home, you have one chance to make potential buyers believe it’s the place they want to put their money into. There are several projects that you can complete to draw the attention of people that are looking for their forever homes. One of the easiest, most affordable, yet most essential things you can do is power wash your house and the rest of the exterior before listing it.

Soft wash pressure washing dramatically improves the overall curb appeal of your home. Safely yet adequately cleaning away dirt, mold, mildew, and other debris will make your property look brand new. You don’t have to stick with just your home’s exterior either. Pressure washing decks, patios, driveways, walkways, fencing, roofing, and everything else you can see is a guaranteed way to increase your property value and sell your home faster.

Power Washing Makes Your Home Stand Out Against the Rest

Chances are, there are several homes for sale in the city or town that you live in. When people start talking with a realtor to find their next home, they will explore all of the properties within the area they have an interest in. By having a professional pressure washing company come in and properly clean away years of dirt and other blemishes, your property will look like it was just resided or had a fresh paint job.

The draw for you is that it’s a lot less expensive than actually completing one of the more significant projects. You might think that your home’s exterior needs to be replaced because you’ve been looking at all the problem areas for so long. However, you might be surprised to find out that what you thought needed to be updated only needed a proper power washing.

Someone cruising around looking at houses for sale will notice whether or not your property has been taken care of. People want to have the feeling that they’re getting something brand new even if it isn’t. Pressure washing your home gives the look and feel of a just-built home for a fraction of the cost.

Step out into the street or drive by your house and take a look at it in its current condition. Is it something that you would get a good first impression looking at? If you haven’t had power washing done within the past year or so, the answer is likely no. Get it pressure washed by a trusted company, and you might find yourself reconsidering even selling it in the first place because it will look so stunning.

Going Beyond Pressure Washing Your House

When you think of pressure washing your house, do you only think about siding, shutters, and maybe windows? While that’s what plenty of homeowners will have done regularly by a power washing company, there are so many more options that are going to work in your favor.

A pressure washing company that has the proper tools, equipment, and experience will be able to offer you other cleaning services for your home pre-sale that will make it look even better. Some of the other features you should think about having professionally power washed include:

• Decks

• Patios

• Driveways

• Sidewalks

• Roofing

• Gutters

This information was given to us by a local Michigan pressure washing company called ProClean Pressure Washing West Bloomfield. The more dirt, mold, debris, salt, algae, and other blemishes you can wash away, the more attractive your house will be to those driving by. It’s a small investment that you can make now. It comes with a high probability you’ll get a 100% return on your initial cost because of how great your house looks.

Power Washing Before Inspection

Unless someone walks up and offers you an all-cash payment for your home, you will be seeing a lending house inspector at some point during the sale process. Banks and mortgage companies have to go out to the location to ensure the money they are borrowing to a homeowner is worth it.

By having your professional power washing done before the inspector gets there, it will cut down on the amount of time it takes them to go over your property thoroughly. Not only that, but they will be able to easily see that the siding, roof, windows, and other surfaces that have been washed are in good condition.

When there is dirt or debris stuck to these areas, they have to take the time to do a closer inspection. If you want to sell quickly without a lot of questions being asked, professional power washing is one of the most effective ways to reach that goal.

Power Wash the Outside to Improve the Inside

Experts suggest that serious homebuyers are more attracted to homes that have an open and well-lit interior. Before you power wash your home, you might not even realize that the natural light that was once coming in has been obstructed. Time passes, and dirt and grime on the windows and the rest of your home’s exterior build up.

After you have your favorite pressure washing company show up and do the cleaning of your home’s exterior, the interior will shine a lot more brightly. The debris that was blocking the sunlight from coming in has been blasted away. Afterward, you’re left with a much cleaner and fresher environment that buyers look for.

Well-Maintained Homes Sell Faster!

People don’t want to buy someone else’s problem. If you lived in your house for 20 years and never took care of the power washing of the roof, siding, or other surfaces, expect buyers to keep driving on by. They don’t want to have to do everything that you neglected for so long to get their new house livable.

After pressure washing is complete, your home instantly looks like it’s been taken care of. Even if you didn’t replace the windows or fix the roof, just by it being cleaner, the problem areas aren’t as noticeable. People that see a clean house on the outside will automatically believe that everything on the inside was taken care of the way it was supposed to be as well.

There are people out there that look for homes that need a little bit of work so that they can get it at a lower price. If you aren’t worried about how much money you’ll get for the sale of your home, then go ahead and sell it as-is. If you want to get the most out of your investment, then proper professional power washing is a no-brainer.

Make sure to request pressure cleaning of your siding, windows, roof, gutters, driveway, sidewalks, and other surfaces when you call a power washing company near you. It will increase your chances of getting that higher asking price faster.

Written by Nate Knebl for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2024 Realty Times All Rights Reserved. Nate Knebl manages ProClean Pressure Washing in West Bloomfield offering his wide range of exterior cleaning services throughout Michigan for over 20 years.