Six Creative Ways to Drum up Interest in Your Home

A perfectly updated home at the right price in a highly coveted neighborhood may sell right away, but what about the rest of the homes that hit the market? You should be able to depend on a well-connected, experienced real estate agent to create a solid marketing plan, network with fellow agents, and hold open houses. But is there something you might be able to do to help get your home sold? There sure is.

Organize a block party

If you live in a neighborhood where everyone knows each other, fantastic! Get everyone together on the street and offer to serve drinks or dessert in your house so you can make sure everyone comes on in. If you’re not super friendly with them, a block party is a great way to get to know the neighbors you’ll soon be leaving—and maybe uncover someone who’s interesting in finding a new place in the same neighborhood.

Have an estate sale

A garage sale may attract mainly ultra-bargain shoppers, but an estate sale…that’s another story. Not only do you have an opportunity to sell some of the items you don’t intend to take with you to your next home, but you may find a potential buyer, too. If you don’t have enough items to sell, enlist a few neighbors. They might be more than willing to haul over their old sideboard and china set for a chance to get it sold with minimal effort.

Show off the goods

Have a newly renovated kitchen you want to show off? Nine out of 10 property purchases are decided by women, so invite the neighborhood moms over for wine and hors d’oeuvres. You never know who will fall in love with your kitchen island and decide they need to move.

Let your neighbors know on Nextdoor

Depending on how your neighborhood Nextdoor is run, your post may be flagged and taken down. But, before that happens, you just might be able to zero in on a prospect or two—before you even list your home for sale!

Rent a gaming truck

For a couple hundred bucks, you can rent a gaming truck to park in your neighborhood. Invite all the moms to hang out inside with you, where they can ooh and ahh over your home while the kids are occupied and having fun in the truck.

Ask your neighbors to put the word out

Turning your neighbors into an extension of your real estate agent’s marketing team is easy. After all, they care about who their future neighbor will be, right?

Written by Jaymi Naciri for www.RealtyTimes.com Copyright © 2024 Realty Times All Rights Reserved.