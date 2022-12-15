Add Luxury to Your Home with These 7 Affordable Hacks

Expensive homes tend to sell better and seem more attractive to people overall. There is no denying that people love luxurious touches that speak of elegance and impeccable taste, but is it possible to achieve this under a certain budget? Yes! There are numerous affordable ways to make your home seem more expensive than it truly is! Keep on reading and find out what tips industry experts shared with us to give your home an extra layer of opulence under a budget.

Go by the Quality of Fixtures and Finishes

Expensive homes are nearly flawless! You’ll know how expensive something is by how solid and seamless the craftsmanship is. You can apply this in your home by really discerning between quality finishes and subpar ones. You need to learn how to pick out fixtures that are timeless, classy, and well-made. Remember that an overlook of luxury can be achieved by paying attention to the small details.

Less is More

It is easy to go overboard and think that the more luxury touches you add, the more expensive your house may seem to everyone. This is a common mistake. Try to add luxurious details sparingly. Remember that you want timeless elegance, not gaudiness and tackiness. Stay with classical pieces that age well so you won’t have to spend a lot of money on future renovations.

Quality Flooring

You don’t have to fully carpet your home or buy expensive marble for flooring. The key is to choose well-made and timeless materials that require little to almost no upkeep. If you really like the look of marble floors, you can opt for marble pattern ceramic tiles for a lot less. Glazed ceramic tile is particularly great for high traffic areas such as the kitchen or the mudroom.

Use the Midas Touch

If used sparingly, good gold paint can mimic gold leaf and can serve as an inexpensive yet elegant detail in your home. Try to use it for design details that are above eye level to give you that golden look without breaking the bank.

Keep Backgrounds Neutral

To make sure that the luxury details you add will truly stand out, try to keep your backgrounds simple and neutral. For example, if you’ll be using a rare stone for a bathroom’s countertop, try not to have a mural or install wallpaper in the same bathroom. You want your luxury finishes to shine so make sure that they have room to do so.

Speak with Carpets and Rugs

A beautiful large rug for the hall and perhaps faux fur rugs for some bedroom will go a long way in making your home feel cozier and a lot more expensive.

Stay on Color, Be Adventurous with Texture

Play with textures to add richness to a space without veering off your color palette. By doing this, you’ll also hide small flaws and have an easier time maintaining your home.

