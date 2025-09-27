Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advances to the third round at the China Open View Photo

BEIJING (AP) — Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek defeated Yuan Yue 6-0, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the third round at the China Open and create some WTA Tour history.

The WTA said Swiatek, with Saturday’s win, became the first player to register 25 or more wins at WTA-1000 events for three consecutive seasons.

Top-seeded Swiatek, who won last week’s Korea Open in Seoul, has also won the French Open four times and the U.S. Open once among her six Grand Slam singles titles.

In earlier matches Saturday in Beijing, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat another Chinese player Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-2 and American Emma Navarro defeated Elena-Gabriel Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (0).

Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu were scheduled to play their second-round matches later Saturday.

The tournament is being held concurrently with an ATP 500 men’s tournament, with Jannik Sinner among those scheduled to play matches later Saturday.

Sinner, who lost the U.S. Open final to Carlos Alcaraz three weeks ago, dropped only four games in his first-round match against Croatian veteran Marin Cilic. He was scheduled to play Frenchman Terence Atmane for a place in the quarterfinals.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis