F1 title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri must fight through the pack at Azerbaijan GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — The Azerbaijan Grand Prix could spring some surprises in the Formula 1 title fight as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will both have to battle their way through traffic.

Norris starts seventh and his McLaren teammate Piastri ninth for Sunday’s race after a chaotic qualifying session with plenty of crashes, rain and red flags. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position in Azerbaijan for the first time in his career.

On a high-speed street circuit which saw plenty of crashes in qualifying, fighting through the pack could be risky for the two McLaren drivers. Qualifying further back is also a hit to the team’s hopes of sealing the constructors’ title Sunday.

The softer-compound tires in use this week aren’t expected to last long, so strategy could also play a big role.

The race offers a rare chance to score big points for Williams’ Carlos Sainz, Jr. in second. There are three rookies on the first four rows of the grid as Liam Lawson starts a career-best third for Racing Bulls, Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes is fourth, and Lawson’s teammate Isack Hadjar starts eighth.

