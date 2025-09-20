Clear
70.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pegula and Navarro lead the US past Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup final vs. Italy

Sponsored by:
By AP News
China Billie Jean King Cup Tennis

Pegula and Navarro lead the US past Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup final vs. Italy

Photo Icon View Photo

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro each came from a set down to win their singles matches and the United States defeated Britain 2-0 on Saturday to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final.

The U.S. will face defending champion Italy in Sunday’s final.

The seventh-ranked Pegula rallied past Katie Boulter 3-6 6-4 6-2 to seal it for the Americans after the 18th-ranked Navarro beat Sonay Kartal 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Pegula is coming off a run to the U.S. Open semifinals.

The BJK Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup, and the U.S. is the most successful team as an 18-time winner — but hasn’t won since 2017.

The Americans’ last final came in 2018.

The Italians are led by No. 8 Jasmine Paolini, with No. 91 Elisabetta Cocciaretto also playing singles.

Both squads have strong doubles teams. Italy has Olympic champions Paolini and Sara Errani. Pegula and top-ranked doubles player Taylor Townsend line up for the U.S.

The best-of-three contests feature two singles matches followed by a potentially decisive doubles match.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 