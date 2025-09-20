Pegula and Navarro lead the US past Britain into the Billie Jean King Cup final vs. Italy

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro each came from a set down to win their singles matches and the United States defeated Britain 2-0 on Saturday to reach the Billie Jean King Cup final.

The U.S. will face defending champion Italy in Sunday’s final.

The seventh-ranked Pegula rallied past Katie Boulter 3-6 6-4 6-2 to seal it for the Americans after the 18th-ranked Navarro beat Sonay Kartal 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Pegula is coming off a run to the U.S. Open semifinals.

The BJK Cup was formerly known as the Fed Cup, and the U.S. is the most successful team as an 18-time winner — but hasn’t won since 2017.

The Americans’ last final came in 2018.

The Italians are led by No. 8 Jasmine Paolini, with No. 91 Elisabetta Cocciaretto also playing singles.

Both squads have strong doubles teams. Italy has Olympic champions Paolini and Sara Errani. Pegula and top-ranked doubles player Taylor Townsend line up for the U.S.

The best-of-three contests feature two singles matches followed by a potentially decisive doubles match.

