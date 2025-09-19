Photos showcase individuality alongside performance at the world athletics championships in Tokyo

Photos showcase individuality alongside performance at the world athletics championships in Tokyo View Photo

TOKYO (AP) — Amid the power and speed of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, it’s the details that tell another story. Tattoos, colorful nails, bold jewelry, and unique hairstyles showcase individuality alongside performance. And chalked hands, sweat-drenched brows and bare feet splashing through the steeplechase pit reveal the smaller moments behind world-class competition.

This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editors, features details from the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo heading into the final weekend of competition.

___

AP News sports: https://apnews.com/sports

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/