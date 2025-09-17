Roger Federer thrilled with support for Laver Cup and wishes he could play at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Roger Federer threw in a few trick serves and several between-the-legs shots to dazzle some young players who were giddy to get a few minutes hitting with the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

In town for the Laver Cup this weekend at Chase Center that he supports and promotes, Federer took part in an unveiling of six renovated courts at John McLaren Park in southeastern San Francisco on Wednesday for the event’s Community Legacy Project that’s done at each stop.

He grunted and grinned while strategizing alongside Yannick Noah, who will be captain of Team Europe for the tennis showcase.

Federer had a blast rallying with the kids and part of him wants to be playing here, in a city he wishes he’d visited more during his career. Federer signed autographs and obliged fans with selfies. He even hit a few balls with San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

“Coming out to a public park like this and spending time with kids and inspire them and talk tennis and see what good we’ve done with the Laver Cup coming here,” the 44-year-old Swiss star said. “So I’m very happy that we’re finally here and that I’m back. I had a great time last time in March, you guys were super friendly to me. So I’m happy to be here again.”

Federer, who retired three years ago at age 41, caught his first glimpse of the unique black court at the Golden State Warriors’ arena and was itching to get out there.

“I looked really special,” Federer said. “I feel very, sad is not the word, but I’m missing out that I can’t play, because this is a venue I would have loved to play. And I had a chat with Tim Henman at the hotel later on and said, ‘This would be an amazing place to play tennis.’ So I will miss that, but I will enjoy it as a fan.”

While Casper Ruud and others have already trained on the court, a formal practice day to give fans their first glimpse of the greats is scheduled for Thursday.

Patrick Rafter can’t wait to see the support in an arena where Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is typically the main attraction. Rafter is an assistant captain for Team World, working with captain Andre Agassi.

“They’re massive names around the world, and Stephen Curry being one of the main men,” Rafter said. “So, yeah, hopefully we’ll get to meet them all, hang out or something. Here we are in this amazing venue. I didn’t realize it sat that many people — 18,000 people, it’s massive. Being in here and playing tennis, it’s going to be great to sit back and watch them do it all. Just watching some of the guys warm up, it’s a pretty awesome setting.”

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer