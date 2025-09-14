St. Louis ends Montreal’s 5-game unbeaten run with 2-0 victory View Photo

MONTREAL (AP) — Conrad Wallem and Marcel Hartel each scored as St. Louis snapped Montreal’s five-game unbeaten run on Saturday night with a 2-0 win.

St. Louis (6-17-7) is unbeaten in its last two games.

Montreal (5-16-9) has just 11 points in 16 home games this season.

Wallem opened the scoring in the 11th minute from close range. João Klauss’ shot was deflected to the feet of Wallem, who controlled it with his right foot and sent in a well-placed finish with his left.

Hartel scored in the 55th on a slotted finish after Klauss’s beautiful pass.

Roman Bürki recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season.

Montreal had a good scoring chance late in the first half when Prince Owusu was left alone in front of the goal, but Bürki made the stop. Newly acquired designated player Ivan Jaime had a shot off the crossbar in the second half.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer