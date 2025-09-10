Two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt suspended for 2 weeks for pushing anti-doping official

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt has been suspended for two weeks for pushing an anti-doping official.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Wednesday that the sanction will be in effect from Sept. 25 until Oct. 7, so as not to be “unduly punitive” on Hewitt by impacting his Davis Cup schedule.

The incident occurred last November after Hewitt, Australia’s captain, pushed a 60-year-old volunteer anti-doping chaperone after his team’s semifinal loss to Italy.

Hewitt denied the charge — which was brought after a review of video evidence, witness statements, and interviews — pleading self-defense.

The ITIA referred the case to an independent tribunal which upheld the charge of offensive conduct, stating that Hewitt’s actions “did not meet the requirements of self-defense” and that his behavior was “not reasonable and proportionate.”

The 44-year-old Hewitt, a former No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player, has also been fined around $20,000.

Hewitt will be unable to take part in all tennis-related activities during the suspension — including coaching, mentoring, playing, captaincy and other associated roles.

Australia plays Belgium on Sept. 13-14 in Sydney, with a place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals on the line.

Hewitt, who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon the following year, has the right to appeal.

