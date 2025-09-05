Williams sisters partner in initiative to provide opportunities to youth through tennis, education

NEW YORK (AP) — Venus and Serena Williams are partners in a new initiative to provide opportunities for young people from under-resourced communities through tennis and education.

The Williams Family Excellence Program was announced Thursday at the U.S. Open along with the USTA Foundation between women’s semifinal matches, with Venus Williams taking part in the on-court ceremony.

The program will focus on post-secondary education and career development, aiming to reach more than 2,500 people ages 13 to 25 annually by 2035. The USTA Foundation’s community-based organizations will identify and recruit young people from under-resourced communities who have athletic potential and financial need, and provide them with no-cost or low-cost high-performance training, college recruitment guidance, and access to camps and competitions.

Venus Williams played singles, doubles and mixed doubles at 45 during this year’s U.S. Open. Serena, her younger sister, won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and the sisters won 14 more together in doubles.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis