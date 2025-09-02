Europe begins its run to the Ryder Cup with Irish Open. Walker Cup returns to Cypress Point

European Tour

AMGEN IRISH OPEN

Site: Straffan, Ireland.

Course: The K Club (Palmer). Yardage: 7,441. Par: 72.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Rasmus Hojgaard.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Thriston Lawrence won the Omega European Masters.

Notes: Rory McIlroy begins his run to the Ryder Cup with his national open. He was runner-up a year ago at Royal County Down. … Other Ryder Cup players in the field are Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, along with European captain Luke Donald. … Brooks Koepka is playing on a sponsor invitation. It’s his first European tour event since the Dunhill Links Championship last year. … Other LIV Golf players in the field are Patrick Reed, Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland and Adrian Meronk. … Jhonattan Vegas and Erik van Rooyen are playing under a category for the top 70 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. … The K Club is best known for hosting the Ryder Cup in 2006. … Ryan Gerard is in the field in a winner’s category. He won the Barracuda Championship, co-sanctioned by the European tour. … This is the second time in three years the Irish Open has been played at The K Club.

Next week: BMW PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

United States Golf Association

WALKER CUP

Site: Pebble Beach, California.

Course: Cypress Point Club. Yardage: 6,620. Par: 70.

Television: Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Peacock), 5-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champions: United States.

Last time: The United States rallied on the final day at St. Andrews for a 14 1/2-11 1/2 victory over Great Britain and Ireland.

Notes: The Walker Cup goes back to Cypress Point for the first time since 1981. … The format is four matches of foursomes and eight singles on Saturday, and four matches of foursomes and 10 singles on Sunday. … Stewart Hagestad and Ben James played on the last Walker Cup team at St. Andrews. Conor Graham of Scotland is the only GB&I player who returns. … Luke Poulter, the son of Ryder Cup stalwart Ian Poulter, makes his Walker Cup debut. He is a junior at Florida. … The Walker Cup dates to 1922. … Cypress Point Club, which opened in 1928, was part of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am rotation from 1947 through 1990. It was designed by Alister MacKenzie and is regarded among the best in America. … The Americans have a 39-9-1 lead in the series and have won the last four times. … Corey Pavin and Hal Sutton were part of the U.S. team that won the last Walker Cup at Cypress Point.

Next site: Lahinch GC in 2027.

Online: https://championships.usga.org/walkercup.html

___

PGA Tour Champions

STIFEL CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: St. Louis.

Course: Norwood Hills CC. Yardage: 6,992. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner’s share: $315,000.

Television: Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Y.E. Yang.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last tournament: Stewart Cink won the Ally Challenge.

Notes: Miguel Angel Jimenez is not playing. His lead in the Schwab Cup is more than $500,000 over Stewart Cink. … Cink won the Ally Challenge to become the fifth multiple winner this year on the PGA Tour Champions. … Retief Goosen is the only player this year to earn more than $1 million without having won. … The tournament is in its fifth year. … Norwood Hills is where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship. … Bernhard Langer was runner-up in the season opener in Hawaii. That remains his best finish of the year. He is at No. 27 in the Schwab Cup standings. … Y.E. Yang, Ken Tanigawa and Ken Duke lead the PGA Tour Champions this year with the most starts at 20. … Steven Alker leads the tour with 13 top 10s this year. He has one win and is No. 3 in the Schwab Cup. … Cink is averaging 307.3 to lead the tour in average driving distance, slightly ahead of Padraig Harrington.

Next week: Sanford International.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

PGA Tour

Last tournament: Tommy Fleetwood won the Tour Championship.

Next week: Procore Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA Tour

Last week: Miranda Wang won the FM Championship.

Next week: Kroger Queen City Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last tournament: Emilio Gonzalez won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Next week: Simmons Bank Championship.

Points leader: Johnny Keefer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Houston Championship, Golfcrest CC, Pearland, Texas. Television: Friday-Sunday, 2-6 p.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: Alexandra Forsterling. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Lopia Fujisankei Classic, Fujizakura CC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Kensei Hirata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: GAC Rose Challenge Tour, Rosa GC, Konopiska, Poland. Defending champion: Angel Ayora. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Sunshine Tour: SunBet Challenge, Wild Coast Sun CC, Port Edward, South Africa. Defending champion: Jaco Ahlers. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Legends Tour: European Legends Cup, Real Nuevo GC, Basozabal, Spain. Defending champion: Adilson da Silva. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Golf5 Ladies, Golf5 Club Oak Village, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Rio Takeda. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: KB Financial Group Star Championship, Blackstone Icheon, Icheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyunjo Yoo. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

By The Associated Press