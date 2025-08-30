Sei Young Kim takes 3-shot lead at halfway point of rain-delayed FM Championship View Photo

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Sei Young Kim traded the stop-and-start rhythm of the rain-delayed FM Championship for a long day Saturday. She shot a 7-under 65 to complete the second round and build a three-shot lead at the halfway point.

Miranda Wang took 10 hours to complete her second round Friday at the TPC Boston because of so many delays that kept half the field from finishing.

Kim played only four holes of the second round and then returned Saturday morning to clean conditions. She made three straight birdies and then had another stretch of an eagle and two birdies. She finished at 14-under 130, three shots ahead of Wang.

Rose Zhang shot 64 and was in third place, four shots behind.

Nelly Korda returned and played her last 14 holes in even par, leaving her seven shots behind as she tries to win for the first time this year.

