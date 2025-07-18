Scotland scores 7 tries to beat Samoa 41-12 in the last match of its Pacific tour

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scrumhalf Jamie Dobie played a leading role as Scotland scored seven tries to two to beat Samoa 41-12 Friday in the final match of its Pacific Tour.

Scoland set out to celebrate the end of its three-match tour on which it beat the New Zealand Maori and Samoa and lost to Fiji by playing attractive, high-tempo rugby. It succeeded despite the loss of several leading players to the British and Irish Lions in Australia.

Dobie was a constant attacking threat in the first half from both set play and in the loose. He moved to the wing in the second half as Scotland ran out of back replacements with a six-two split on the bench but remained a strong ball-carrier and willing defender.

Samoa was playing its first match in 2025 and had six players on debut including Niko Jones, son of former All Black Michael Jones and Jacob Umaga, nephew of former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga.

Hooker Ewan Ashman scored Scotland’s first try after eight minutes and it added others from center Rory Hutchinson and wingers Arron Reed and Kyle Steyn to lead 22-0 at halftime.

Samoa won more possession, had faster breakdown ball and was more competitive in the second half, scoring tries through lock Ben Petaia Nee-Nee and center Duncan Paia’aua who plays for Toulon in France. But Scotland picked up three further tries from lock Grant Gilchrist, fullback Kyle Rowe and replacement hooker George Turner.

“We knew Samoa were going to be really tough opposition today,” Scotland captain Rory Darge said. “From our point of view the things we did better around the breakdown, around the discipline just made the game so much better for us. We’re delighted with the performance.”

Ashman’s opening try came from a lineout drive, peeling away to the blindside to touch down.

Hutchinson then won the race to Stafford McDowall’s kick to score in the 13th minute. The Scotland midfield pair kicked well and the tourists won two 50-22s in the first half.

Reed scored off Dobie’s accurate wide pass in the 31st minute and Dobie offloaded in a tackle as Steyn scored close to halftime.

Rowe was rewarded for a strong game with his second half try.

