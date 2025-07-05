Depleted England clinical against the Pumas in La Plata

England without 13 British and Irish Lions stunned recent Lions conqueror Argentina 35-12 in test rugby on Saturday.

Argentina beat the Lions 28-24 in Dublin two weeks ago for the first time and left most of the team intact for its first test at home this year.

But Argentina’s failure to score any points in a first half it dominated came back to bite it as England opened the new half by suddenly running the ball and scoring three tries in seven minutes.

The Pumas came back with two tries to forwards Pablo Matera — his 110th appearance tying Agustin Creevy’s national caps record — and Pedro Rubiolo.

But that’s all England allowed in an impressive show of depth and ruthless efficiency.

It even finished with a flourish. Replacement wing Cadan Murley scored the fourth try and co-captain George Ford, who became the eighth man to play 100 England tests, capped off a surprisingly emphatic win with 15 points and a try assist.

