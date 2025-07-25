Australia wins toss, sends West Indies in to bat in 3rd T20

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (AP) — Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the third game of the best-of-five Twenty20 international cricket series against West Indies on Friday.

The Australians, who lead the series 2-0 after back-to-back victories in Kingston, Jamaica, named an unchanged lineup with veteran Glenn Maxwell to again open the batting with captain Mitch Marsh.

West Indies have made two changes with allrounder Romario Shepherd coming in for the retired Andre Russell, while Jediah Blades makes his T20 international debut in place of Alzarri Joseph.

Australia had a three-wicket win to open the series on Sunday on the back of half centuries by Cameron Green and debutant Mitch Owen.

In the second game on Wednesday, Josh Inglis and Green led Australia to an eight-wicket victory, spoiling Russell’s last game for West Indies.

The back-to-back wins at Sabina Park extended Australia’s streak to five in the Caribbean following the 3-0 test series sweep.

Lineups:

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (captain), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Jediah Blades.

Australia: Mitch Marsh (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

