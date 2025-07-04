Davis Bryant shoots 63 containing a hole-in-one to lead BMW International Open

MUNICH (AP) — Davis Bryant, an American ranked 576th in the world, made a hole-in-one and nine birdies on the way to shooting 9-under 63 for a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open on Friday.

Bryant aced his third hole of the day — No. 12 — with a shot from 165 yards, and also rolled in putts from 30 feet and 20 feet at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Bryant, who was 12 under par at the halfway point as he chases his first pro title, is playing his first season on the European tour after coming through Q-School. He tied for 10th place at the Italian Open last week.

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway was alone in second place after shooting 65 and there was a three-way tie for third place between Jordan Smith (67), Yuto Katsuragawa (67) and Daniel Brown (65), who were a shot further back on 9 under.

