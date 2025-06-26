Travis Head leading Australia’s survival against West Indies on Day 2 View Photo

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Travis Head was leading another Australia attempt to be competitive against the West Indies on Thursday in a first test that may not go beyond three days at Kensington Oval.

West Indies claimed a 10-run first-innings lead when it was bowled for 190. Australia then rallied from 65-4 to 92-4 by stumps on day two. Australia led by 82 runs with all the pressure seemingly on Head to survive.

He counterpunched in the first innings with the only half-century of the test so far but bunkered down in the second innings to defy another brilliant effort by the West Indies quicks.

For his stubbornness, Head copped a blow on his left glove from Alzarri Joseph in the day’s second-to-last over. Head was 13 not out off 37 balls with support from Beau Webster, 19 not out off 24.

After 14 wickets tumbled on day one, 10 were claimed on day two on a pitch still offering seam and movement for the speedsters.

