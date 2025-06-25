Australia wins toss and batting first against West Indies in Bridgetown test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Australia won the toss against the West Indies and will bat first in their test series opener at Kensington Oval on Wednesday.

It is the traditional option in Bridgetown, though it is staging its first test since 2022.

The teams were named earlier.

Australia dropped Marnus Labuschagne for the first time in six years following the loss in the World Test Championship final against South Africa two weeks ago at Lord’s. Steve Smith was out because of his finger injury in the final. He may be available for the second test.

Sam Konstas, who made a splashy debut in December against India at age 19, replaces Labuschagne for his first match since March, and Josh Inglis bats at No. 4 for Smith. Both will play their third tests.

Middle-order bat Roston Chase is the new West Indies captain after Kraigg Brathwaite stepped down. Chase will play his first test since March 2023 beside top-order batter Brandon King, who makes his test debut at 30.

King, however, has played more than 100 white-ball matches for the West Indies.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope, the West Indies white-ball captain, wears test whites for the first time since 2021 and opening batter John Campbell makes his first test appearance since 2022. Only three players are retained from the West Indies’ last test in January in Pakistan: Brathwaite, Justin Greaves and Jomel Worrican.

There will be two more tests in St. George’s, Grenada, and Kingston, Jamaica.

Lineups:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (captain), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

