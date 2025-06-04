Stephen A. Smith signs deal with SiriusXM for radio shows on sports, current events View Photo

Stephen A. Smith is expanding his broadcasting portfolio beyond ESPN — and he won’t be talking about just sports.

The satellite radio network SiriusXM said Wednesday that it has signed Smith to produce and appear on two new shows. One is a daily sports talk show that will appear on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, the channel created by talk radio personality Chris Russo.

Smith will also create a weekly show featuring current events, pop culture and social commentary. Both programs will debut in September, SiriusXM said. Except to say that it is a multi-year deal, terms were not disclosed.

“September can’t come soon enough,” Smith said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio, especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get re-started.”

The deal does not affect Smith’s contract with ESPN, where he appears on “First Take.” Smith’s popularity with young men has led to talk that he could be a political candidate some day, and the commentator has made media appearances lately where the discussions have gone beyond sports.

He wrote a book, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” in 2023.

By The Associated Press