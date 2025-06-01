Clear
92.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Punjab beats Mumbai to set up showdown with Bengaluru in IPL final

Sponsored by:
By AP News
India IPL Cricket

Punjab beats Mumbai to set up showdown with Bengaluru in IPL final

Photo Icon View Photo

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer hit a 41-ball 87 not out as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Sunday in a rain-delayed Qualifier 2 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League.

Skipper Iyer led from the front as he smashed eight sixes and five fours to lead Punjab to only its second IPL final.

Punjab set up a title clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday – also in Ahmedabad. Neither team has ever won the IPL.

Punjab scored 207-5 to chase down Mumbai’s 203-6 (20 overs) with an over to spare.

This was after the game was delayed by more than two hours because of rain.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 