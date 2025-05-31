French Open: Novak Djokovic wins easily in a match filled with Champions League celebrations View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round of the French Open for the 16th consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over qualifier Filip Misolic on Saturday night in a match marked by noise from Paris Saint-Germain fans cheering for goals as they watched the Champions League final on their phones.

There also were frequent sounds of fireworks popping from Paris Saint-Germain’s stadium, which is just a few blocks from Court Philippe-Chatrier. The French club won its first championship in the top soccer competition for European clubs, beating Italy’s Inter Milan 5-0.

During one lengthy tennis point in the third set, some shouts accompanied PSG’s fourth goal, and afterward, the chair umpire asked spectators to keep it down, drawing boos and whistles from the stands.

Djokovic has never lost to anyone ranked as low as No. 153 Misolic at a Grand Slam tournament, and this one was never really in doubt. There was just a slight delay for him to take control: In the second game, with Misolic serving, Djokovic held seven break points — and failed to convert any.

That made it 1-all. But Djokovic kept accumulating break chances and, eventually, cashed in on his 10th, to lead 4-2. That was essentially that.

Against a man 15 years his junior, who was appearing in only his second Grand Slam tournament, the 38-year-old Djokovic made only 14 unforced errors — compared to 33 winners — and saved the only break point he faced.

Djokovic improved his career record at the French Open to 99-16, equaling his number of match wins at the Australian Open.

He’s won three of his 24 major championships in Paris.

Djokovic will try to reach the quarterfinals by beating Cam Norrie on Monday. Djokovic is 5-0 against Norrie, including a win at the Geneva Open the week before the French Open en route to the Serb’s 100th career trophy.

Howard Fendrich has been the AP’s tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer