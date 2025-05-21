Mumbai Indians seal the final IPL playoffs spot with 59-run win over Delhi View Photo

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Mumbai Indians sealed the final playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League with a 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede on Wednesday.

Delhi, which needed a win to keep its playoffs hopes alive, folded for 121 in 18.2 overs on a tricky wicket in reply to Mumbai’s competitive total of 180-5.

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs. Delhi became the first team in IPL history to miss the playoffs after winning its first four games.

Delhi never in hunt

Delhi didn’t get momentum from the onset in its run-chase as Faf du Plessis, who led the side in the absence of ill Axar Patel, and Lokesh Rahul fell inside the first three overs.

Du Plessis got deceived by Deepak Chahar’s slower delivery and holed out at mid-off while Trent Boult had Rahul caught by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton in the third over.

Rickelton pulled off a stunning stumping of Abishek Porel, who got beaten by Will Jacks sharp delivery and couldn’t ground his toe, as Delhi slipped to 27-3 in the sixth over.

Delhi threatened briefly when Vipraj Nigam (20) smashed three fours and a six after he was promoted ahead of Tristan Stubbs.

But with the ball gripping on the surface and favoring spinners, Mitchell Santner (3-11) had Nigam caught of his own bowling and Jasprit Bumrah (3-12) pinned Stubbs leg before wicket for 3 to seal the game.

One hundred-eighty “was probably above par on that wicket,” Santner said.

“There is more pressure to take wickets (on slower wickets),” he added. “I try to change the pace and the slower ones were spinning tonight, which was nice.”

Yadav and Dhir provide perfect finish

Delhi had kept Mumbai in check at 132-5 in 18 overs before Suryakumar Yadav (73 not out) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) excelled in the final two overs, which produced 48 runs for the home team.

Dhir smashed fast bowler Mukesh Kumar (2-48) for two fours and two sixes after Yadav had started the 19th over with a six to complete his half-century off 36 balls.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmanta Chameera (1-54) then gave away further 21 runs in the final over to give Mumbai over-par total to defend.

Mumbai lost Rohit Sharma (5) and Jacks (21) inside the batting powerplay as wicketkeeper Porel plucked a superb two-handed catch to his right to dismiss Sharma of left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

Nigam (0-25) and Kuldeep Yadav (1-22) gave away only 47 runs off their combined eight overs as the ball started to grip and turn. But Yadav added a cautious 55 runs with Tilak Varma, who made run-a-ball 27 before he waited for the pacers to return for the final two overs and accelerated with Dhir.

“We let it slip in the last two overs,” du Plessis said. “Momentum is a real thing in cricket. The way they counter-punched to get almost 50 in the last two overs … undoing the work of the first 17-18 overs, we lost that momentum.”

