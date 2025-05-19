AP PHOTOS: Scheffler pulls away to win PGA Championship for third major title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. has won the PGA Championship for his third major title.

Scheffler won by five shots at the competition in Charlotte, North Carolina, that was a nail-biter until the final hour.

Jon Rahm of Spain made a furious charge and tied Scheffler for the lead on the back nine. But then golf’s No. 1 player was mistake-free and left the blunders to everyone else.

Scheffler shot a 71 and picked up the Wanamaker Trophy. The win puts him halfway home to the career Grand Slam and leaves no doubt about his status in the game.

