Back in the mix: Jon Rahm ‘hungry’ for first major championship since joining LIV Golf in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jon Rahm is back in contention at a major championship.

He joked that he would have had an even better chance to win the third of his career had the spectator he hit in the head with an errant approach shot at the PGA Championship on Saturday been a little better soccer player.

Rahm shot a 4-under 67 to get to 6-under-par 207 for the tournament, leaving him five shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler, who played the final five holes in 5 under to reach 11 under.

Rahm won the U.S. Open in 2021 and the Masters in 2023. But this is the first time he’s been anywhere near being in contention for a major championship on the final day since announcing he was joining the LIV Golf in December of 2023.

In the four majors since he’s not finished within eight shots of the lead.

“I mean, it’s hard to express how hungry I may be for a major — about as hungry as anybody can be in this situation,” the Spanish star said. ”Very happy to be in position again. Don’t know where I’ll be. … But that’s a great position. This golf course is tricky and one shot is nothing on 18 holes.”

One shot was something on No. 11.

Rahm’s approach shot on the par 4 sailed to the left and his ball hit a fan in the head, sending it careening across the green and into the rough on the other side. Rahm left his chip short and took two putts for one of his two bogeys on the day.

The fan was not injured.

As he approached the green, Rahm walked over to check on him anyway. They shared a few laughs, he signed a golf glove for him and they embraced before he went on with his round.

“I told him, if he was European and grew up playing soccer, and he just aimed a little bit better, maybe just get it closer to the hole,” Rahm said with a laugh.

Rahm knows it won’t be easy to catch Scheffler.

Still, he likes how he’s striking the ball.

“Very happy with the state of my game,” Rahm said. “I think today was the round that I knew I was capable of. Those first two rounds felt very confident, and just did everything a little bit better. So just very excited again to be in this position.”

