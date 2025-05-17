PGA Championship gets storms and a late start View Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Championship had another weather interruption Saturday morning, leading to tee times being delayed by more than three hours and a split start off both tees at Quail Hollow.

Jhonattan Vegas has a two-shot lead, with Scottie Scheffler three behind.

The PGA of America said the third round would be played in threesomes starting off the first and 10th tees.

It was a stop-and-start morning at Quail Hollow. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who both made the cut on the number, were on the practice range preparing for their 8:25 a.m. start.

Play was suspended — practice, in this case — at 7:30 a.m. as storms approached. They were allowed to resume at 7:47 a.m. And as they were heading over the bridge to the course just 10 minutes before their tee time, the horn sounded to stop play again.

McIlroy smiled is disbelief, and they headed back in. Because of the two-tee start, McIlroy and Schauffele will be in the penultimate group instead of the second one. They were expecting to be done with their round about 12:30 p.m. Now they don’t start until 1:30 p.m.

McIlroy is the Masters champion and latest to win the career Grand Slam. But late Friday afternoon brought word he was using a backup driver this week because his regular one had been found to be nonconforming by USGA rules.

Random driver testing is common at the majors, and occasional throughout the year on the PGA Tour. McIlroy has not spoken to the media for two days, and questions lingered when the last time his driver had been tested.

Vegas will be in the final group with Matthieu Pavon and former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Scheffler is still playing with Max Homa, and now Si Woo Kim will be joining them. Kim is a popular playing partner, and he and Scheffler are members at Royal Oaks in Dallas.

The forecast is favorable for Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday.

