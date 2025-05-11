Partly Cloudy
57.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Aryna Sabalenka advances at the Italian Open by beating American Sofia Kenin

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Italian Open Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka advances at the Italian Open by beating American Sofia Kenin

Photo Icon View Photo

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down against Sofia Kenin to advance at the Italian Open on Sunday.

Kenin, the No. 31-seeded American, won the first set of the third round match in Rome 6-3, but Sabalenka powered back to take the next two sets by the same score.

U.S. Open champion Sabalenka will play Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the next round.

Coco Gauff was playing Magda Linette later on Sunday in the women’s draw.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz was playing Laslo Djere and defending champion Alexander Zverev was playing Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 