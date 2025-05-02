AP Photos: Colorful plumed hats fills Churchill Downs as fans embrace the 151st Kentucky Derby View Photo

Despite the chance of rain in the forecast, colorful plumed hats are again a fashion staple at Churchill Downs for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky.

The tradition of wearing hats to the Derby began with its first running in 1875. They began taking on a life of their own in the 1960s, growing larger and more ornate so the people wearing them could be spotted on television.

The hats are just one of the features among the 150,000 fans jammed under the Twin Spires for a fashion show mixed with an all-day party that is heavy on traditions like mint juleps, singing “My Old Kentucky Home” while they wait for the 2-minute drama to see the winning horse get a garland of red roses draped on its back.

A photo gallery of the event, curated by AP photo editors. For more AP horse racing coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing